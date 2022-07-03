Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RSG opened at $133.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.39 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.83.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RSG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.14.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

