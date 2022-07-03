Xponance Inc. Buys 200 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 32.2% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 57,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after buying an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 150.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 17.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

MKTX opened at $257.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.83 and a 200 day moving average of $325.37. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.01 and a fifty-two week high of $498.97.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,916.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.00.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

