Xponance Inc. Buys 712 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Avantor by 10.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Avantor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Avantor by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 77,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Avantor by 1,793.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Avantor by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

NYSE AVTR opened at $31.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $34.07. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.64 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $612,985.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.