Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 591.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

NYSE AA opened at $44.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.39. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

