Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,531,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,056,000 after buying an additional 1,650,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,722,000 after buying an additional 193,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,029,000 after buying an additional 127,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $72.93 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $67.48 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.16.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

