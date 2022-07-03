Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME opened at $111.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

