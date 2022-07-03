Xponance Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $765,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $585,009,000 after purchasing an additional 70,850 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,509,000 after purchasing an additional 133,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 555,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.00.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $218.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.37 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $913.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

