Xponance Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 8.0% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DocuSign by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,968 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research lowered DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on DocuSign in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DocuSign from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,393,689.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.26. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.04 and a beta of 1.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

