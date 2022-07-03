Xponance Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 25.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $283.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.40.

STZ opened at $235.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1,307.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.39 and a 200-day moving average of $237.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

