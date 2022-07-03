Xponance Inc. Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,215,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,552,260,000 after buying an additional 4,586,593 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8,766.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,473,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,375,000 after buying an additional 4,423,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,609,000 after buying an additional 784,566 shares in the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,625,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,388,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2,155.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,541,000 after buying an additional 491,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

DD opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.