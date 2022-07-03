Xponance Inc. Increases Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,081 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $29,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $146.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.87. The stock has a market cap of $350.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

