Xponance Inc. Increases Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $111.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.89 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.47.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.36.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

