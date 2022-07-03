Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,896 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 2,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $400.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $374.99 and a 52 week high of $763.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $454.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $550.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 34.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,145.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.28.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

