Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.5% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 77,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.84.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

