Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,155 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,195 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 118.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of State Street by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of State Street by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Shares of STT opened at $63.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $60.54 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

