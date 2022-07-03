Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,282 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.5% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,702,446,000 after purchasing an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after buying an additional 346,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.24.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $146.51 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

Chevron Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.