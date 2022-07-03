Xponance Inc. Purchases 7,851 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 82,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 295,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

