Xponance Inc. Purchases 875 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

IFF opened at $119.26 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.38 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

