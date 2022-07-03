Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $97.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.35 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.25. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

