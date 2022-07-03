Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,921,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,253,000 after buying an additional 128,181 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,240,000 after buying an additional 349,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,593,000 after buying an additional 372,416 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,970,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.42.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $113.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.61. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $1,688,471.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $117,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,660 shares of company stock valued at $10,055,740 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.