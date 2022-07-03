Xponance Inc. Raises Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,921,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,253,000 after buying an additional 128,181 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 934,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,240,000 after buying an additional 349,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,593,000 after buying an additional 372,416 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,970,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on BILL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $375.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.42.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.01). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 179.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total transaction of $1,688,471.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $117,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.72, for a total transaction of $1,167,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,217,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,660 shares of company stock valued at $10,055,740 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bill.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
