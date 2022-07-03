Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,249 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Wedbush cut Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.83.

HBAN stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. King purchased 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock worth $657,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

