Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Xponance Inc. lessened its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,957 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after purchasing an additional 126,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after purchasing an additional 171,741 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $351,518,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,426,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,886,000 after purchasing an additional 416,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,217,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,371,000 after purchasing an additional 61,537 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $114.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.66. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

