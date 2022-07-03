Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WSM. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 8,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.42, for a total value of $1,325,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,095.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSM. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.17.

WSM opened at $112.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.78. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

