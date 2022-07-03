Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.11.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $78.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,327.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,288 shares of company stock valued at $984,665. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

