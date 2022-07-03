York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares Gap Down to $40.43

Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.43, but opened at $39.29. York Water shares last traded at $39.29, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on York Water in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $585.37 million, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.06.

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. York Water had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 30.45%. Equities analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1949 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. York Water’s payout ratio is presently 59.54%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Thomas Hand bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,649. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,139 shares of company stock valued at $129,447. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in York Water by 665.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of York Water by 2,192.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of York Water in the first quarter worth $86,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of York Water by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of York Water by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

York Water Company Profile (NASDAQ:YORW)

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

