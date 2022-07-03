Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.43.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $855,537.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 247,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,392,967.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $507,843.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,175,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,016,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,551 shares of company stock worth $2,020,931 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

ZNTL opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.74. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.62.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.11). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

