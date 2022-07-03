ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Gap Down to $47.23

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.23, but opened at $45.55. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services shares last traded at $44.54, with a volume of 35,900 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZIM. Bank of America lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.60 to $53.30 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.66.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.01.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $14.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.65 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 45.36% and a return on equity of 167.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 40.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 26.34%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 74.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 566,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,174,000 after buying an additional 241,888 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $1,098,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 114.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,924 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 89.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.