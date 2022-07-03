Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 31,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,256,944 shares.The stock last traded at $8.99 and had previously closed at $8.95.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.
In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $169,162.73. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,279.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $63,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,153.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zuora Company Profile (NYSE:ZUO)
Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.
