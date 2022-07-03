Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 31,695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,256,944 shares.The stock last traded at $8.99 and had previously closed at $8.95.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Zuora to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 52.39% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 12,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $169,162.73. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,279.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $63,873.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,153.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 204.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

