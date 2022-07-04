1,407 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,809,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,698,654,000 after buying an additional 49,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,380,057,000 after buying an additional 274,795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,541,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,679,600,000 after buying an additional 147,938 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,658,000 after purchasing an additional 101,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,456,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $679,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,655 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.60.

TROW opened at $115.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.76. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.