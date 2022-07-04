1,546 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Bought by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL stock opened at $256.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.67.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.60.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total value of $275,997.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.