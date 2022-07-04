17 Capital Partners LLC Buys 75 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,668 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 732.5% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $585,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $145.23 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $143.92 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.08.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

