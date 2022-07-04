17,244 Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,244 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITUB opened at $4.25 on Monday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $6.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.55%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

