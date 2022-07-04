205 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Acquired by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $107.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.43 and a 52 week high of $210.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average of $146.91.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.50.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

