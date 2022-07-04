2,149 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Acquired by Arbor Investment Advisors LLC

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in AbbVie by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $153.80 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $271.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

