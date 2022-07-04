238 Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 238 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in AMETEK by 4.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 43,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter worth $683,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $1,592,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $111.46 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AME shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

