239 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 109.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $10,832,462.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total value of $225,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,981.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,008 shares of company stock worth $32,515,755. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $45.90 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.75.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.39.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

