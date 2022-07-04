2,576 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $156.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.21. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $138.60 and a 1-year high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

