2,716 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Newmont by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 578,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $61.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

In other news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,968.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,280 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.