282 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,233,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,728,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,165.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,821,000 after acquiring an additional 742,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $107.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

