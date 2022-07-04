28,657 Shares in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,657 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,420,746,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,652,616,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,195,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,562,520,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,056,770,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total value of 154,229.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,064,685.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,714,574.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 69.82.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at 25.70 on Monday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 11.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 28.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 50.52.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 113.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.39 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.