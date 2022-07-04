346 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 346 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEN opened at $74.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.50. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

