3,482 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $100.69 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $130.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.95.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

