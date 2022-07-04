359 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1,231.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQR stock opened at $72.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.13. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a net margin of 53.42% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price objective on Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $86.50 to $78.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

