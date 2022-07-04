3,614 Shares in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get POSCO alerts:

NYSE PKX opened at $44.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $80.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of POSCO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About POSCO (Get Rating)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.