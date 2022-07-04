393 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Purchased by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 4,763.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 403,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,874,000 after buying an additional 395,007 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.43. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.40 and a twelve month high of $91.49.

