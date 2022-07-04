425 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Bought by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 425 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.08.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $131.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

