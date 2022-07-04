4,574 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6,837.3% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,314 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.9% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V opened at $199.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.