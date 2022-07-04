531 Shares in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,070 shares of company stock valued at $372,727 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

