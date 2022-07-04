579 Shares in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Purchased by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NJR opened at $45.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.47%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

