748 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $1,565,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 47.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $38,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $913,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 9.9% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK opened at $329.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $186.61 and a twelve month high of $339.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.05.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $328.69.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total value of $9,088,937.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,802 shares of company stock worth $28,300,233 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.